iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775,051 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $164,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,646,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 503.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG opened at $91.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.