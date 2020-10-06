iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $310.08

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.08 and traded as high as $313.31. iShares North American Tech ETF shares last traded at $313.06, with a volume of 49,943 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 125.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,515,000 after buying an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,251,000 after buying an additional 97,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Tech ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

