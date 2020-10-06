iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Sets New 52-Week High at $232.34

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $232.34 and last traded at $231.90, with a volume of 459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.70.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,913 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 878,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,028,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $106,888,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 490,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,536,000 after buying an additional 187,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,762,000 after buying an additional 91,620 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

