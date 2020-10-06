iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Hits New 12-Month High at $251.93

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $251.93 and last traded at $251.93, with a volume of 5001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $248.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.84 and its 200 day moving average is $218.97.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF are set to split before the market opens on Monday, October 19th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, September 18th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, October 16th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,828,000 after purchasing an additional 224,168 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,956,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 376.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,789 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $8,587,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 862,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,190,000 after acquiring an additional 46,375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IJK)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

