J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW) Shares Gap Down to $864.50

J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) (LON:JDW)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $864.50, but opened at $838.50. J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) shares last traded at $881.50, with a volume of 83,987 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (JDW.L) in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,192.50 ($15.58).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 930.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 946.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 510,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 984 ($12.86), for a total value of £5,025,534 ($6,566,750.29).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 09, 2020, it operated 875 pubs and 50 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

