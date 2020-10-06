JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) rose 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.19 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 142,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 320,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 1,155.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 282,148 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 3,189.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period.

