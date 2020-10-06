JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Daimler (ETR:DAI) a €54.00 Price Target

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DAI. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler stock traded up €1.08 ($1.27) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €47.83 ($56.27). The stock had a trading volume of 3,931,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75. The stock has a market cap of $51.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.43. Daimler has a 12 month low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 12 month high of €54.50 ($64.12). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.02.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.