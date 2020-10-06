JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Madison Square Garden Sports from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

NASDAQ MSGS opened at $149.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.87. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $316.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $267,000.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.