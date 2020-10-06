JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGE opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.02. MSG Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markston International LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSG Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,096,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,952,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,406,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,936,000.

