JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Trading Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.31 and last traded at $54.34. 871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.37.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMUB. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 38.3% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

