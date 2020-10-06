JustLiquidity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196,135.00 (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. JustLiquidity has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $196,135.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for approximately $38.67 or 0.00361003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00261033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00085354 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.06 or 0.01531710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00160251 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,630 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity.

JustLiquidity Token Trading

JustLiquidity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

