K PLUS S AG/ADR’s (KPLUY) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

K PLUS S AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KPLUY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of K PLUS S AG/ADR in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank upgraded K PLUS S AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. K PLUS S AG/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get K PLUS S AG/ADR alerts:

K PLUS S AG/ADR stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34. K PLUS S AG/ADR has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $7.31.

About K PLUS S AG/ADR

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for K PLUS S AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K PLUS S AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.