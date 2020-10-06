K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.40 Price Target at Nord/LB

K&S (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on K&S and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. K&S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.75 ($7.94).

ETR:SDF opened at €6.98 ($8.21) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.24. K&S has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 1-year high of €13.60 ($16.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.86.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

