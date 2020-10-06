Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.75% of Kadant worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth $21,347,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Kadant in the second quarter valued at $6,837,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Kadant by 10.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 213.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after acquiring an additional 49,939 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $57,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $664,090. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.10. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $127.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Kadant Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

