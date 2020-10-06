Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) Shares Gap Down to $978.00

Shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $978.00, but opened at $952.00. Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) shares last traded at $978.00, with a volume of 43,142 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

Get Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,045.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 844.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

In other Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) news, insider Paul Gannon sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.46), for a total value of £1,439,100 ($1,880,439.04).

About Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.