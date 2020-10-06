Kava.io (KAVA) Hits Market Cap of $66.46 Million

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00018524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Kava.io has a total market cap of $66.46 million and $10.31 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005534 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Kava.io

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 106,274,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 tokens. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs.

Kava.io Token Trading

Kava.io can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

