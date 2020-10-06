Kazera Global (LON:KZG) Trading Down 11.1%

Kazera Global PLC (LON:KZG)’s stock price traded down 11.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.59 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). 519,846 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,755,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.58.

Kazera Global plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the tantalite mining business in Southern Africa. It has interests in the Tantalite Valley mine in Southern Namibia, near Warmbad in the Karas district. The company was formerly known as Kennedy Ventures plc and changed its name to Kazera Global plc in March 2018.

