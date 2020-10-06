Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) versus Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Financial Comparison

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) and Kelso Technologies (NYSE:KIQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greenbrier Companies and Kelso Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenbrier Companies 1 1 2 0 2.25 Kelso Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenbrier Companies presently has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential downside of 20.94%. Given Greenbrier Companies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than Kelso Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Kelso Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Greenbrier Companies has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kelso Technologies has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greenbrier Companies and Kelso Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenbrier Companies $3.03 billion 0.36 $71.08 million $2.87 11.55 Kelso Technologies $20.55 million 1.24 $3.33 million N/A N/A

Greenbrier Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Kelso Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Greenbrier Companies and Kelso Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenbrier Companies 2.74% 7.06% 3.41% Kelso Technologies 18.57% 30.03% 25.10%

Summary

Greenbrier Companies beats Kelso Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. The Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars. The Leasing & Services segment offers operating leases and ‘by the mile' leases for a fleet of approximately 8,100 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management, administration, and railcar remarketing. This segment owns or provides management services to a fleet of approximately 357,000 railcars for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc., designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities. It offers pressure relief, vacuum relief, bottom outlet, pressure car, and ball valves; one-bolt manway and related equipment; emergency response equipment for hazmat first responders; and no spill locomotive fueling equipment, as well as other specialty valves, parts, equipment, and services. The company also offers rail tank car market indicators; and active suspension control systems for no road vehicles. The company was formerly known as Kelso Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Kelso Technologies Inc. in July 1994. Kelso Technologies Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

