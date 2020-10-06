Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.11

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and traded as high as $6.30. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 993 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

