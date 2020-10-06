Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.97 Billion

Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) will announce $2.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the lowest is $2.95 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $2.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full year sales of $11.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.44 billion to $11.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $11.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $12.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Keurig Dr Pepper.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

