Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,796 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Kodiak Sciences worth $6,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Kodiak Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KOD opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $364,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.99 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 700,753 shares of company stock worth $33,876,958 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

