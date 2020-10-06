Komodo (KMD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.16 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00004977 BTC on popular exchanges including BarterDEX, Upbit, Binance and Bitbns. Komodo has a market capitalization of $65.17 million and $2.16 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.12 or 0.00607488 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00072104 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00049449 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 122,154,460 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Bitbns, Binance, Upbit, CoinExchange, BarterDEX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

