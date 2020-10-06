KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM) were up 11.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). Approximately 5,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 27,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $8.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.67.

About KRM22 Plc (KRM.L) (LON:KRM)

KRM22 Plc develops and sells risk management software to the financial services industry. The company offers Risk Cockpit, which shows enterprise risk profile in real time; and Regulatory Navigator that brings out-the-box regulatory functionality covering market abuse, SM&CR, and financial crime.

