Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) PT Lowered to $10.00

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LADR. ValuEngine raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,532. The company has a market capitalization of $906.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.34. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 69.85 and a quick ratio of 69.85.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 106,866 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 242.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 914,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 48.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

