Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,398 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165,979 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 84.8% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,826. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $529.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

