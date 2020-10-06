Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 11,910 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 32,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 million and a PE ratio of -42.50.

Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) Company Profile (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 6 projects in Peru; and a phosphate development project in Chile.

