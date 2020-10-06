Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Shares Up 4.6%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNXGF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. lowered shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Legal & General Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.95.

Legal & General Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNXGF)

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

