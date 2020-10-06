LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMAT shares. TheStreet raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

LMAT opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.07. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.66 million, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 14.36%. Research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 13,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $455,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $203,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,962,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,693,307.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock worth $684,053. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 836.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

