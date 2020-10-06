LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Hits New 52-Week High at $219.53

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $219.53 and last traded at $215.69, with a volume of 356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.02.

Several analysts have commented on LHCG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $487.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Earl Reed III sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $958,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,245,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 11,513 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 21.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 103.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

