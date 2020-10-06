Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to report $39.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $41.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.40 million. Lightspeed POS posted sales of $28.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year sales of $162.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.66 million to $170.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $218.46 million, with estimates ranging from $187.80 million to $243.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million during the quarter.

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -62.15. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $38.00.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

