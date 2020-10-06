Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSE LSPD traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.06. 1,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,984. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.62. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

