Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.85 Million

Analysts expect Limestone Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LMST) to post $11.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $11.70 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $10.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $47.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.70 million to $48.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $47.65 million, with estimates ranging from $47.30 million to $48.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 13.66%.

LMST has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other Limestone Bancorp news, Director W Glenn Hogan acquired 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $206,393.00. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 913.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. Limestone Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

