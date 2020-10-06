Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 319.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

