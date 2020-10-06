Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target Increased to $46.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. 19,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $62.95.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 118,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 44,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

