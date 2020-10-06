Lition Price Tops $0.11 (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last week, Lition has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Lition token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, IDEX and Dcoin. Lition has a market cap of $3.98 million and $367,319.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $10,671.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.03252522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $218.78 or 0.02050137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00430206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.12 or 0.01031924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.00609404 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00047659 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io.

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, ProBit Exchange and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lition using one of the exchanges listed above.

