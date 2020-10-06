LIXIL Group (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) Shares Up 1.7%

LIXIL Group Corporation (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)’s stock price shot up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.77 and last traded at $40.77. 412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.10.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.72.

LIXIL Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSGRY)

LIXIL Group Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates in the housing and building industry worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), Distribution & Retail Business (D&R), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments.

