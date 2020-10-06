LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.22

LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and traded as high as $9.30. LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $9.30, with a volume of 15,293 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.48.

About LMP Corporate Loan Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:TLI)

Western Asset Corporate Loan Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management. The fund invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

