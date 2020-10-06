Lobstex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $242,978.00 (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0292 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. In the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $595,633.48 and approximately $242,978.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00398368 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00013255 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007668 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000341 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,372,043 coins and its circulating supply is 20,372,031 coins. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Fatbtc and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

