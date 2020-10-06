Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $80.77

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.77, but opened at $76.18. Logitech International shares last traded at $76.74, with a volume of 9,815 shares.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Logitech International from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.93.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.97.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.8697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total transaction of $3,257,031.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,070,526.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

