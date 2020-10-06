Loom Network (LOOM) Market Capitalization Tops $18.66 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $18.66 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.42 or 0.04840860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056996 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00032435 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

