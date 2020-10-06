LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target Raised to $104.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $111.00 to $118.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.55.

LPL Financial stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.74. The stock had a trading volume of 956 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,101. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 400 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total value of $34,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,573 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,904,258.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,913.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,681 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,577. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 325,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,527,000 after acquiring an additional 130,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,322,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155,238 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

