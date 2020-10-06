Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Price Target Raised to $0.70

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $0.60 to $0.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.59% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LUCRF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,028. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40. Lucara Diamond has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

