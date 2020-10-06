LUKSO (LYXe) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.22 Million

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00005722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a total market cap of $2.33 million and $1.22 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020232 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $515.09 or 0.04809193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00057183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00032688 BTC.

About LUKSO

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network.

LUKSO Token Trading

LUKSO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.

