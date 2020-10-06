LUNA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.68 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 6th. LUNA has a total market capitalization of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, KuCoin, Coinone and GDAC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00260713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00036706 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.01536262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00159300 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. LUNA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bitrue, Bittrex, KuCoin, GDAC, Coinone and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

