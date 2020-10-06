LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.85 Per Share

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $9.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

LYB opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 43.66%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $2,275,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

