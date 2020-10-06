Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Trading Down 10.3%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS)’s share price dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.52. Approximately 120,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 155,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

