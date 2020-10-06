Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

MSGE stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.92. 762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,106. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $172.47. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.97) by $2.45. The business had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -10.29 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.