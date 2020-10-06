Malvern International (LON:MLVN) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Malvern International PLC (LON:MLVN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.15. Malvern International shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 70,320,387 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.89.

Malvern International Company Profile (LON:MLVN)

Malvern International plc, an investment holding company, provides educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. The company operates colleges, including Malvern House London; Malvern International Academy Malaysia; Malvern International Academy Singapore; and SAA Global Education Singapore, as well as a Communicate School in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

