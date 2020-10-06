Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Mapletree Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) traded up 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.43. 1,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29.

Mapletree Commercial Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAPIF)

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and incomeproducing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.