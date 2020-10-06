Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Martyn Coffey Acquires 22 Shares

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey purchased 22 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 670 ($8.75) per share, for a total transaction of £147.40 ($192.60).

MSLH traded up GBX 14.44 ($0.19) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 679.94 ($8.88). 495,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,575. Marshalls plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 876 ($11.45). The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 641.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 625.67.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (7.25) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Marshalls plc will post 2658.0091985 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSLH. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.97) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

